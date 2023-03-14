Chargers Give Austin Ekeler Permission To Seek Trade

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers granted permission to RB Austin Ekeler today to seek a trade out of Los Angeles.

Ekeler reportedly asked for permission to speak with other teams after the two sides failed to make progress for a new contract.

Ekeler is entering the final year of his contract and stands to make a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season, which is far below the going rate for his production.

Ekeler, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Ekeler appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and rushed for 915 yards on 204 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 107 receptions for 722 yards and 18 total touchdowns.