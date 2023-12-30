Chargers Have Reportedly Put Out ‘Feelers’ To Jim Harbaugh About HC Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jim Harbaugh’s name has been “buzzing in league circles” in recent weeks as a potential head-coaching candidate for open jobs.

According to Fowler, the Chargers have “put out feelers” and done some “preliminary work” on Harbaugh as a possible coaching target for them after the season.

Fowler mentions that Harbaugh plans to get through the college football playoff before deciding whether to return to the NFL.

Some questions regarding Harbaugh are how much power he will demand at the next level regarding personnel control and what kind of contract will he be looking for.

The Chargers went with a defensive-minded head coach last time around, so it would come as a surprise if they didn’t target an offensive-focused head coach this offseason to work with Justin Herbert.

Harbaugh reportedly has a new contract on the table for him at Michigan, but he’s yet to take it, which leaves the door open to potential NFL jobs.

Harbaugh has flirted with jumping back to the NFL on what seems like an annual basis, but the recent controversy with Michigan’s sign-stealing program has reignited that.

Reports have said that Harbaugh is expected to be considered for NFL jobs this cycle, despite the scandal at Michigan that led to him being suspended three games. The Chargers are one team that’s come up.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.