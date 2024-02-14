Chargers Hire 11 Assistant Coaches Including Former Bears HC Marc Trestman

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they officially signed 11 assistant coaches to their staff including former Bears HC Marc Trestman as a senior offensive assistant and former Seahawks WRs coach Sanjay Lal to the same role.

The full list includes:

Senior offensive assistant Marc Trestman Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal Senior defensive assistant Rick Minter Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale Safeties coach Chris O’Leary Defensive assistant Dylan Roney Defensive line coach Mike Elston Linebackers coach Navorro Bowman Quarterbacks coach Shane Day Run game coordinator and tight ends coach Andy Bischoff Offensive line coach Mike Devlin

Trestman, 68, spent two years as the Chicago Bears head coach before he was fired after the 2014 season. The Ravens later hired him to run their defense in January of last year.

began his coaching career with the University of Miami back in 1981. He worked for a number of NFL teams including the Vikings, Buccaneers, Browns, 49ers, Lions, Cardinals, Raiders and Dolphins before eventually being hired as the Alouettes head coach in 2008.

After five seasons in Montreal, the Bears hired him as their head coach in 2013. Unfortunately, his time in Chicago didn’t go very well and he was fired after just two seasons. The Ravens hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2015 but elected to part ways with him in October of 2016. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL from 2017-2018 before a one-year stint as the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers head coach and general manager in 2020.

During his time with the Alouettes, Trestman won two Grey Cups and led them to a record of 59 and 31 (65.5 percent). He also led the Argonauts to the Grey Cup in 2017.

Lal, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders in 2007 as their offensive quality control coach, eventually becoming their receivers coach until 2011.

From there, he served as the Jets’ receivers coach through 2014 and joined Buffalo’s staff in 2015 and 2016. After a one-year stint with the Colts, he signed as the Cowboys’ receivers coach for 2018-2019.

Lal served as the Seahawks’ senior offensive assistant in 2020 before being hired by the Jaguars as their WRs coach. He returned as Seattle’s pass game coordinator and receivers coach in 2022.