Chargers Hiring 49ers QB Coach Shane Day

According to Nick Wagoner, the Chargers are hiring 49ers QB coach Shane Day to the same position on their staff.

Day will also have the title of passing game coordinator for Los Angeles.

Day began his coaching career at the University of Michigan back in 2006 as their offensive quality control coach. The 49ers hired him a year later as a quality control coach and he spent three years in San Francisco.

From there, Day worked for the Bears, UConn and Washington before being hired as the Dolphins TE coach for the 2016 season. He spent three years in Miami before returning to San Francisco as the QB coach in 2019.