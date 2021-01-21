Chargers Hiring Joe Barry As Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are expected to hire Joe Barry as their defensive passing game coordinator and linebackers coach under new HC Brandon Staley.

Barry worked with Staley this past year while they were together with the Rams.

It’s worth mentioning that Barry came up as a candidate for the Raiders’ defensive coordinator job before they hired Gus Bradley.

Barry, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers back in 2000 as their quality control coordinator. Later caught on with the Buccaneers and served as their linebackers coach before he was hired to be the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

Barry returned to Tampa Bay for one season before he was hired by the Chargers as their linebackers coach. After four years in San Diego, Barry landed Washington’s defensive coordinator job but was unfortunately fired back in 2017.

The Rams later signed Barry as their assistant HC/LBs coach.