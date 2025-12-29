Chargers Holding Justin Herbert Out Of Week 18

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that QB Justin Herbert will not suit up in the team’s regular season finale against the Broncos.

Harbaugh implied that other notable players who are banged up could be held out to healthy in time for the playoffs.

The Chargers have already secured a playoff spot and a win could get them to the sixth seed, but they would still be traveling on the road. This likely sets up a first-round matchup between the Chargers and Patriots.

Trey Lance will be in line to start for Los Angeles in Week 18.

Herbert, 27, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2025, Herbert has appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and threw for 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to go along with 498 yards rushing and two touchdown.