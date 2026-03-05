Chargers Hosting C Tyler Biadasz For Visit

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports the Chargers are hosting former Commanders C Tyler Biadasz for a visit on Thursday.

Biadasz was released by Washington last week and he went on a visit with Chicago when Drew Dalman retired suddenly.

Biadasz, 28, was selected by the Cowboys with their fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He finished out a four-year, $3,129,400 rookie contract that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Commanders in March 2024 but was released after the 2025 season.

In 2025, Biadasz appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and started each time at center.