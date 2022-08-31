Chargers Hosting RB Sony Michel For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are hosting veteran RB Sony Michel for a visit on Wednesday.

Michel was just cut by the Dolphins on Tuesday but might not be out of work long. The Chargers could use some proven depth at backup running back.

One team this offseason has already failed Michel on a physical, however, so there are some steps to clear still.

Michel, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He’s coming off of the final year of a four-year, $9,626,694 contract that included a $5,081,232 signing bonus.

New England had declined Michel’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season. The Patriots then traded Michel to the Rams for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released on Tuesday.

In 2021, Michel appeared in 17 games for the Rams and rushed for 845 yards on 208 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 21 receptions for 128 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.