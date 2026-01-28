Chargers Interviewed Chris O’Leary For Defensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced they’ve completed an interview with Western Michigan DC Chris O’Leary for their defensive coordinator position.

O’Leary started out his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia State back in 2015. From there, he was the safeties coach at Florida Tech in 2017 before joining the Notre Dame coaching staff in 2018.

He held various roles with the Fighting Irish including becoming their safeties coach in 2021 before becoming the Chargers’ safeties coach in 2024.

He left the Chargers to become the Western Michigan defensive coordinator in 2025.