Chargers Interviewed Former Stanford HC David Shaw

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have interviewed former Stanford HC David Shaw for their head coaching vacancy.

The interview was in person, which means the Chargers have now complied with the Rooney Rule requirement to interview two minority coaches in person.

They can now move forward with officially hiring a new head coach at any time. Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh has had considerable buzz for the role but it was reported today Los Angeles was interviewing former Titans HC Mike Vrabel.

Shaw, 51, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away last year. Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.

We’ll have more on the Chargers coaching search as the news is available.