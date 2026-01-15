Chargers Interviewed Pass Game Coordinator Marcus Brady For OC

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have interviewed pass game coordinator Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

He’s the first known interview after the team fired former OC Greg Roman this week. As an internal candidate, he does not count toward the Rooney Rule.

Brady, 46, had a seven-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League after playing collegiately at Cal State Northridge. He went into coaching after retiring in 2009 and spent another nine years coaching in the CFL, including six as an offensive coordinator.

The Colts hired Brady as an assistant QB coach in 2018. He was promoted to the main role in 2019.

Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator in January of 2021, replacing Nick Sirianni. The Colts fired Brady midseason and he later finished out the season with the Eagles as a consultant. He was hired as a senior offensive assistant in 2023.

The Chargers hired Brady as their passing game coordinator in 2024.