Chargers Interviewing Colts DB Coach Jonathn Gannon For Defensive Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are interviewing Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Gannon is emerging as a hot name on the defensive coordinator circuit this year, as he’s also interviewed for the same position with the Bears.

Gannon got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach.