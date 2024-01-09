Chargers Interviewing OC Kellen Moore & Interim HC Giff Smith

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are interviewing OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy.

Moore has been a buzzy head coaching candidate for a number of years, so it makes sense for Los Angeles to interview him for the role.

The team also announced it interviewed interim HC Giff Smith for the job.

The list of candidates for the Chargers’ head coaching job now includes:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed)

Moore, 34, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Chargers ranked No. 21 in points per game, No. 18 in yards per game, No. 13 in passing and No. 25 in rushing.

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ coaching search as the news is available.