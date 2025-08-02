Chargers LB Denzel Perryman Arrested For Assault Rifle Possession

Per TMZ, Chargers LB Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday and charged with possession of an assault weapon.

Police arrested Perryman after pulling him over on his way to the gun range and discovering that he had three pistols and two assault rifles. The assault rifles were non-compliant and therefore illegal in the state of California.

Perryman remains in jail this morning and is due in court on Tuesday on his first felony charge.

The Chargers re-signed Perryman to a one-year, $3.65 million deal back in March. He also had interest from other teams around the league.

Perryman, 32, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason.

In 2024, Perryman appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

We will have more news on Perryman as it becomes available.