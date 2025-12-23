Chargers LB Denzel Perryman’s Two-Game Suspension Upheld

The NFL has upheld Chargers LB Denzel Perryman‘s two-game suspension for repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, per Michael Signora of the NFL.

It was announced on Monday that Perryman would be suspended for two games without pay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided a statement from the NFL on Perryman’s suspension: “During the second quarter, Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness for delivering a forcible blow to the helmet of Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy while he was on the ground after making a catch, violating Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10(b), which prohibits using any part of the helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area.”

Perryman, 33, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent before joining Los Angeles on a one-year deal last offseason and this offseason.

In 2025, Perryman has appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and recorded 47 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three passes defended.