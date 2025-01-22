Chargers LB Khalil Mack Plans To Play In 2025

Adam Schefter reports that after previously saying he would be taking time to mull over his options, Chargers LB Khalil Mack will play again in 2025.

Mack is set to become an unrestricted free agent and will be able to sign with the team of his choice, following the Chargers’ first-round exit in the playoffs. Los Angeles will likely hope to retain the nine-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.

He is in line to be one of the best available pass rushers in this year’s market, so it could take a decent salary for the Chargers to keep him.

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2024, Mack appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts for them, recording 39 tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and nine pass defenses.

We will have more on Mack as it becomes available.