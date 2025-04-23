Lions & Chargers Will Play In 2025 Hall Of Fame Game

The NFL announced the two participants of the 2025 Hall of Fame Game will be the Lions and the Chargers.

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨

The Detroit @Lions and Los Angeles @Chargers are set to battle in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game presented by @NovartisUS! 📅 Thursday, July 31, 2025

⏰ 8 p.m. ET

📍 Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH

🎟️ Tickets on sale Monday, April 28 at 10… pic.twitter.com/tqpDPtfaQW — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 23, 2025

The game is scheduled for July 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern and marks the first game action of the 2025 season.

It will be held in Canton, Ohio, at the conclusion of the enshrinement week for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Former Chargers TE Antonio Gates is among those entering the Hall. He’ll be joined by former Eagles, Saints, and Raiders CB Eric Allen, former DE Jared Allen played for the Vikings, Chiefs, Bears, and Panthers, while former Packers WR Sterline Sharpe will also be introduced on the field prior to the opening kickoff.