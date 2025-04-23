Lions & Chargers Will Play In 2025 Hall Of Fame Game

The NFL announced the two participants of the 2025 Hall of Fame Game will be the Lions and the Chargers.
The game is scheduled for July 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern and marks the first game action of the 2025 season.
It will be held in Canton, Ohio, at the conclusion of the enshrinement week for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Former Chargers TE Antonio Gates is among those entering the Hall. He’ll be joined by former Eagles, Saints, and Raiders CB Eric Allen, former DE Jared Allen played for the Vikings, Chiefs, Bears, and Panthers, while former Packers WR Sterline Sharpe will also be introduced on the field prior to the opening kickoff.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!