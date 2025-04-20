AFC Notes: Joe Hortiz, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton confirmed that the team will be looking to add to the backfield during next week’s draft.

“There will be focus on the running back position,” Payton said, via PFT. “It’s a pretty good draft for running backs.”

Chargers

Following a postseason game where the Chargers combined for 45 yards outside of WR Ladd McConkey, adding another offensive weapon seems likely at some point in the draft. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz praised the upcoming receiver class and said they like plenty of different options.

“It’s a good class,” Hortiz said, via Gavino Borquez of the Chargers Wire. “If I showed you our board, you would say, ‘Wow, they got a lot of options.’ Again, like every receiver class, there’s different sizes and profiles of each guy. But I think there’s a lot of guys that can help us.”

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said they inquired about WRs D.K. Metcalf and Cooper Kupp before they landed on their new teams: “Yeah, like I said, we made competitive plays towards a lot of players. Not just receivers.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Janarius Robinson is hoping to get his opportunity with Kansas City to prove that he’s more than capable of being a plus-starter in the NFL.

“First, I just want to give a special thanks to (Chiefs Chairman and CEO) Mr. (Clark) Hunt, (Chiefs General Manager) Brett Veach, and then (Head) Coach Andy Reid for giving me this wonderful opportunity here at the Chiefs,” Robinson said, via Chiefs Wire. “It’s just about coming here, willing to work, put in the time, and necessary things to put myself in the best position to reach the potential and be the best player that I can be, and go out there and show what I can do.”