Chargers Made Four Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed OL Michael Dunn and CB Isas Waxter to the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the Chargers released CB Myles Purchase and OLB Rashad Weaver from the practice squad.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DL TeRah Edwards WR JaQuae Jackson LB Emany Johnson OL Josh Kaltenberger EDGE Garmon Randolph OL Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei RB Kimani Vidal TE Thomas Yassmin (International) OT Foster Sarell OT David Sharpe WR Luke Grimm RB Amar Johnson LB Kana’i Mauga DE Clelin Ferrell OL Michael Dunn CB Isas Waxter

Weaver, 27, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among Tennessee’s final roster cuts last season.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in September of last year. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal for 2025 before being cut.

The Chargers later signed Weaver to the practice squad.

In 2024, Weaver appeared in three games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.