Chargers Made Four Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed OL Michael Dunn and CB Isas Waxter to the practice squad.
In corresponding moves, the Chargers released CB Myles Purchase and OLB Rashad Weaver from the practice squad.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- DL TeRah Edwards
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- LB Emany Johnson
- OL Josh Kaltenberger
- EDGE Garmon Randolph
- OL Branson Taylor
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- RB Kimani Vidal
- TE Thomas Yassmin (International)
- OT Foster Sarell
- OT David Sharpe
- WR Luke Grimm
- RB Amar Johnson
- LB Kana’i Mauga
- DE Clelin Ferrell
- OL Michael Dunn
- CB Isas Waxter
Weaver, 27, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among Tennessee’s final roster cuts last season.
The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in September of last year. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal for 2025 before being cut.
The Chargers later signed Weaver to the practice squad.
In 2024, Weaver appeared in three games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.
