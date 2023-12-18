Chargers Made Three More Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers officially made three more roster moves on Monday.

The full list includes:

Chargers signed C Cameron Tom to their active roster.

to their active roster. Chargers placed C Will Clapp on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Chargers signed G Brent Laing to their practice squad.

Clapp, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract and was on their active roster the first two years of the contract.

However, New Orleans waived Clapp and later re-signed him to their practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster. He’s bounced on and off of their roster before signing with the Chargers last year.

The Chargers opted to re-sign Clapp as an unrestricted free agent this past April.

In 2023, Clapp appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and started 11 times.