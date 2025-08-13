Chargers Make Two Cornerback Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed CB Nehemiah Shelton and waived CB Jordan Oladokun with an injury designation.

Oladokun will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Shelton, 25, wound up signing with the Jets after going undrafted following the 2023 draft. New York waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to their practice squad.

The Jets released Shelton from their practice squad back in October 2023 and he caught on with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL. They brought him back before training camp before waiving him days later.

He caught on with the Jets in August of last year but was released a few days later, once again. The Chargers signed him in October, but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He joined the Memphis Showboats of the UFL in January.

Throughout his collegiate career at San Jose State, Shelton appeared in 45 games for the Spartans and finished with 195 tackles, 32 passes defended and eight interceptions. He was an all-conference selection in 2021 and 2022.