Chargers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Per Kris Rhim, the Chargers are signing CB Nehemiah Shelton to their practice squad and are releasing LB Shaquille Quarterman in a corresponding move.

Quarterman, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami.

He finished his four-year rookie deal worth $3,789,401 and was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Quarterman signed with the Eagles in early August but was released days later. He then signed with the Chargers’ practice squad following training camp.

In 2023, Quarterman appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded two total tackles.

In 2024, Quarterman has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded one total tackle.