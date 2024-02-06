Chargers Officially Hiring Greg Roman As Offensive Coordinator

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers have finalized a contract to hire Greg Roman as its next offensive coordinator.

Wilson also reports Los Angeles is hiring Andy Bischoff as tight ends coach and run game coordinator, while Mike Devlin will be the offensive line coach.

Roman, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 1995 as their offensive line assistant. He had short stints with the Texans and Ravens before later being hired as the 49ers to run their offense in 2011.

Roman spent four years in San Francisco and was later brought in by the Bills as their offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the Bills elected parted ways with Roman just a few weeks into the 2016 regular season and promoted Anthony Lynn as his replacement.

The Ravens hired Roman as their senior assistant tight ends coach in 2017 before promoting him to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2019.

Roman agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens back in February 2020. He had one more year left on the deal for the 2023 season when he and the team decided to part ways.

The Ravens offense finished the 2022 season ranked No. 16 in yards per game, No. 2 in rushing and No. 28 in passing, and No. 19 in points per game.