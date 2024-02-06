Chargers Officially Hiring Jesse Minter As Defensive Coordinator

According to Albert Breer, the Chargers are officially hiring former Michigan DC Jesse Minter as its new defensive coordinator.

Minter, 40, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State, and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

Minter has a head coaching record of 1-0 with Michigan, during the suspension of Jim Harbaugh this past season.