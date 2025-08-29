Chargers Officially Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed OT David Sharpe to their practice squad and released CB Harrison Hand in a corresponding roster move.

we’ve signed T David Sharpe to the practice squad and released CB Harrison Hand from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/L3tkXvidn1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 29, 2025

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

OL Karsen Barnhart DL TeRah Edwards WR JaQuae Jackson S Tony Jefferson LB Emany Johnson OL Josh Kaltenberger LS Rick Lovato RB Nyheim Miller-Hines CB Myles Purchase EDGE Garmon Randolph WR Jalen Reagor OL Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei RB Kimani Vidal TE Thomas Yassmin (International) OT Foster Sarell OT David Sharpe

Sharpe, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving him in 2018. From there, he was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

However, Las Vegas later traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Sharpe re-signed with Washington to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2021 but was cut coming out of camp. He caught on with the Ravens on their practice squad.

Sharpe re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal and spent time in between their practice squad and active roster. The Ravens signed Sharpe to a futures deal but released him coming out of training camp. He caught on with the Panthers practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster before being cut.

From there, Los Angeles signed him this offseason to a contract, but was released as part of the team’s initial 53-man roster cuts.

In 2023, Sharpe appeared in eight games for the Panthers.