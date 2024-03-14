Chargers OLB Joey Bosa Agrees To Restructure Contract To Stay In LA

According to Adam Schefter, Chargers OLB Joey Bosa has agreed to a restructured contract to allow him to stay in Los Angeles.

He joins veteran OLB Khalil Mack who also faced a similar situation and reworked his deal.

Both players were due over $20 million this season, money the Chargers couldn’t afford since they started this offseason so far over the cap.

Cutting or trading Bosa would have created $14 million in cap space for the Chargers.

Bosa, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He has two years remaining on that deal and was scheduled to make $22 million and $25.36 million.

In 2023, Bosa appeared in nine games for the Chargers, recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, and six and a half sacks.