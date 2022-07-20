Chargers Optimistic About Getting Extension Done With S Derwin James

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers are optimistic they will get an extension in place for S Derwin James.

The Chargers are set to open training camp next Tuesday, which Fowler believes could create some urgency.

However, should James hit the market next year, Fowler mentions that some around the league expect him to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL next year.

James, 25, is the former 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He finished the fourth year of a four-year, $12.388 million dollar rookie contract that included a $7.090 million dollar signing bonus. The Chargers then picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2021, meaning James now has one year left on his current deal.

He returned in 2021 after missing all but five games of the 2019 season and missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.

In 2021, James appeared in 15 games for the Chargers, recording 118 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

We will have more news on James as it becomes available.