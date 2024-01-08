Chargers & Panthers Request Interviews With Ravens OC Todd Monken

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers and Panthers have both requested interviews with Ravens OC Todd Monken for their head-coaching job.

In his first year with the Ravens, Monken has done an exceptional job of rebuilding their offense around Lamar Jackson and getting more out of their passing attack in the process.

Monken, 57, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens last year as their offensive coordinator.

In 2023, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 6 in yards No. 4 in points No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.