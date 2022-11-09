Chargers Place DL Austin Johnson On IR, Promote DL Breiden Fehoko

Chargers HC Brandon Staley announced that they are placing DL Austin Johnson on injured reserve and promoted DL Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad, per Daniel Popper.

Johnson suffered a season-ending MCL injury as well as a fractured left knee in Week 9 and was expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Johnson, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants. The Giants liked what the saw out of Johnson, and brought him back again in 2021.

Johnson signed a two-year deal with the Chargers this past offseason worth up to $14 million.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in eight games for the Chargers, picking up 22 total tackles including three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended.