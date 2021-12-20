Chargers Placing Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler & Corey Linsley On COVID-19 List

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports that the Chargers are placing multiple players on the COVID-19 list Monday including C Corey Linsley, OLB Joey Bosa and RB Austin Ekeler.

Popper adds that there could be more players added to the list so Los Angeles could have an outbreak on their hands this week.

Bosa, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option in April of last year.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers last year.

In 2021, Bosa has appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

Ekeler, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Ekeler appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed for 789 yards on 173 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with 62 receptions for 558 yards receiving and 17 total touchdowns.