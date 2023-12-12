Chargers QB Justin Herbert Out Rest Of Season, Going On IR

Update:

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they are placing Chargers QB Justin Herbert on injured reserve, which will officially sideline him for the remaining four games of the season.

According to NFL Media, Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss the rest of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on a broken finger on his throwing hand.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as there are only four games left and a throwing hand injury is tough to play through.

Easton Stick will finish out the rest of the season as the starter for Los Angeles. The Chargers are currently 5-8 and nearly out of the playoff picture.

Herbert, 25, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2023, Herbert appeared in 13 games for the Chargers, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.