Chargers QB Justin Herbert Planning To Start Monday

Dianna Russini reports that Chargers QB Justin Herbert is planning to play on Monday Night Football against the Eagles.

Herbert’s teammates told Russini he is ready to go, despite undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left hand.

Trey Lance took over for Herbert briefly and would likely be the starter if Herbert decides not to play.

Herbert, 27, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2025, Herbert has appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and threw for 2,691 yards while completing 66.5 percent of his passes to go along with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.