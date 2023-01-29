Chargers QB Justin Herbert Underwent Sugery On Torn Labrum

According to Jonathan Jones, Chargers QB Justin Herbert underwent surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder and is expected to be ready for the team’s offseason program.

Herbert, 24, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that includes a $16,890,003 signing bonus and earned a base salary of $3,026,250 this season.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Herbert appeared in 17 games for the Chargers, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

