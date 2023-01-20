Chargers & Ravens Request Interview With Rams QBs Coach Zac Robinson For OC Jobs

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers requested to interview Rams’ passing game coordinator and QB coach Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Ian Rapoport also reports that the Ravens requested to interview Robinson.

Pelissero adds that Robinson is considered a “strong candidate” for the Los Angeles job.

Robinson is now Baltimore’s first reported candidate for their offensive coordinator vacancy since parting ways with former OC Greg Roman.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job:

Vikings OC Wes Phillips (Declined)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Candidate)

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

Robinson, 36, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach last season.

In 2022, the Rams offense finished No. 27 in scoring, No. 32 in yards, No. 27 in passing yards, and No. 27 in rushing yards.