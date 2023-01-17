Frank Reich Candidate For Chargers OC Vacancy?

According to Chris Mortensen, former Colts HC Frank Reich is an obvious candidate for the Chargers’ vacancy at offensive coordinator if he doesn’t land a head coaching job.

Reich has interviewed with the Panthers so far for their head coaching job. He’s drawn some interest for other offensive coordinator vacancies but has turned them down to focus on being a head coach.

However, the Chargers offensive coordinator job would be incredibly attractive due to Los Angeles’ talent on offense, including star QB Justin Herbert. Reich also held the same position with the Chargers at one point.

While Reich could easily take a year away and pursue head coaching opportunities in 2024 like we’ve seen other big-name coaches do in recent seasons, like Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy, if he doesn’t get a head coaching job this year and still wants to coach, it’s hard to think of a better job than this.

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him earlier this season.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

We’ll have more on the Chargers as the news is available.