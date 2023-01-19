Vikings OC Wes Phillips Declines Interview Request From Chargers

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers requested permission to interview Vikings OC Wes Phillips for their vacancy at the same position, but Phillips declined.

Los Angeles would have given Phillips a chance to be the primary play-caller, which is a role filled by HC Kevin O’Connell for the Vikings.

However, it appears Phillips is content with the situation he’s in right now.

He’s the son of former Rams DC and longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips, who is also the son of former Oilers and Saints HC Bum Phillips.

Phillips, 43, got his coaching start as a student assistant at UTEP in 2003. He bounced around to a few different schools before joining the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control coach.

He worked his way up to assistant OL coach and TE coach in Dallas before joining Washington in 2014 as the TE coach. Phillips joined the Rams in the same position in 2019.

Phillips joined the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, Minnesota finished the season ranked No. 7 in yards per game, No. 6 in passing and No. 28 in rushing, and No. 8 in points per game.