Chargers RB Najee Harris Suffered Non-Contact Left Achilles’ Injury

Adam Schefter reports that Chargers RB Najee Harris is being taken to the locker room after suffering what appeared to be a non-contract Achilles’ injury.

If Harris did indeed tear his Achilles’ he will be placed on injured reserve and his first season with the Chargers will be over. Dr. David Chao tweeted that Harris will need surgery on the injury, ending his season.

Harris, 27, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal worth $5,250,000 with the Chargers this offseason.

In 2025, Harris appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 61 rushing yards on 15 attempts and also caught three passes.

We will have more on Harris as it becomes available.