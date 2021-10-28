Chargers Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad after he passed through waivers unclaimed.

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

Vizcaino, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later joined the Bengals on a futures contract. Cincinnati waived Vizcaino coming out of the preseason and he later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys but was cut loose coming out of training camp.

From there, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Vikings and 49ers before joining the Bills this past January. The Chargers signed him to a contract in March.

In 2021, Tristan Vizcaino has appeared in six games for the Chargers and converted 6 of 7 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with 10 of 15 extra point tries.