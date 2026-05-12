AFC Notes: Jonah Coleman, Marvin Mims, Keaton Mitchell, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos WR Marvin Mims noted that most players on the roster hope to compete for a Super Bowl this coming season.

“We’ll see,” Mims said Friday, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “Things are going to change offensively, for sure, with DavisWebb being there. Me, for the past three years, I’ve done a little bit of everything. We’ll see what they come up with this offseason. Luckily, I’m able to do stuff on special teams as well. One thing I’ve taken pride in the past three years is just making an impact on the team however I can. Different moments of the game, wherever we need. I just try my best to try to get the job done, try to do my best.”

“For me, it’s just answering the door when the bell is rung,” Mims added. “I feel like I’ve done that pretty well the past three years, but when I get my opportunities, make the most of it. Be a good teammate and assist the team in however many ways they want. This year, the team we have, the roster we have, how far we went last year, we’re all expecting a Super Bowl this year.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said rookie RB Jonah Coleman is in great shape and he’s picking up the offense well.

“He’s in good shape,’’ Payton said, via The Denver Gazette. “There are certain things you want to, when you’re in this type of drill setting, you want to give him. Then he’s picked it up well. He’s looked really good.”

Coleman has been preparing for the altitude adjustment playing in Denver and said that his pre-draft training process has served him well.

“I’ve been doing a lot of boxing, a lot of cardio, running on the treadmill, doing the little things that I can do,’’ he said. “It’s tough when you get out of college, you don’t have all those strength coaches and everything they provided you in college, so I was doing the little things going back to when I was in high school. … I knew the altitude was going to be shaky, so just preparing myself. I got the sauna suit. That makes it hard to breathe. Already just preparing myself for the moment that I was going to be living at.”

Coleman added that he’s been working on pass-protection assignments, and it’s been the biggest adjustment he’s faced since college.

“I did a lot of pass pro in college, but I’m not in college anymore,’’ he said. “I’m in the NFL. There’s a lot of guys who have played football a long time (as opponents). So, it’s just being able to take coaching and take the details on what I need to work on, that’s what it’s all about. Being a sponge.”

“Ultimately, to be a Bronco is the best thing in the world,” Coleman said, via Broncos Wire.

Chargers

Chargers RB Keaton Mitchell only played five games for the Ravens in 2024 due to a torn ACL and was limited to just 13 games last season in Baltimore. He hopes to have both an opportunity and a role with his new team so he can show what he can still do.

“Definitely motivating to be in a room where I feel like I have a chance and a shot to do big things,” Mitchell said, via the team’s website.