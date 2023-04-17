Chargers Re-Signed WR Jalen Guyton

Per Daniel Popper, the Chargers have re-signed WR Jalen Guyton.

Los Angeles elected not to tender Guyton as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason but was still able to bring him back. He’s coming off a torn ACL suffered early last season.

Guyton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys, but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.

He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton was set to be a restricted free agent in 2023 when the Chargers declined to tender him an offer.

In 2022, Guyton appeared in three games for the Chargers and caught two of four targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.