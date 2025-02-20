Chargers Re-Signing DB Elijah Molden To Three-Year, $18.75M Extension

The Chargers have agreed to terms with DB Elijah Molden on a three-year extension, according to Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the deal is for three-years, $18.75 million with $13.5 million guaranteed.

Molden, 25, was a three-year starter at Washington and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Titans drafted Molden with pick No. 100 in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Molden signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 signing bonus. He was in the final year of that deal when the Titans traded him to the Chargers coming out of the preseason for a late-round pick.

In 2024, Molden appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 75 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and seven pass defenses.