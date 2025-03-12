Chargers Re-Signing LB Troy Dye To Two-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are re-signing LB Troy Dye to a two-year contract.
He adds the deal has a base value of $5.5 million with upside to $8 million in incentives, with other teams trying to poach the veteran linebacker from Los Angeles.
Dye, 28, was a four-year starter at Oregon and earned three consecutive second-team All-Pac 12 honors. The Vikings selected him with the No. 132 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Dye played out the final year of his four-year, $3,973,579 rookie contract that included a $678,579 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.
In 2024, Dye appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 57 total tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
