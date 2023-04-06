Chargers Re-Signing OL Will Clapp

According to Field Yates, the Chargers re-signed OL Will Clapp to a contract extension on Thursday.

Clapp, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract and was on their active roster the first two years of the contract.

However, New Orleans waived Clapp and later re-signed him to their practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster. He’s bounced on and off of their roster before signing with the Chargers last year.

In 2022, Clapp appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and started three times.