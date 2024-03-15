Chargers Re-Signing QB Easton Stick

Mike Garfolo of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are re-signing QB Easton Stick.

Stick, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers out of North Dakota State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,797,564 contract with the Chargers, including a $277,564 signing bonus.

Stick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2023, Stick appeared in five games for the Chargers and threw for 1,129 yards while completing 63.8 percent of his passes to go along with three touchdowns and an interception.