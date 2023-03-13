Chargers Re-Signing QB Easton Stick

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers are re-signing backup QB Easton Stick.

Stick, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers out of North Dakota State back in 2019.

He signed a four-year, $2,797,564 contract with the Chargers, including a $277,564 signing bonus.

In 2020, Stick appeared in one game for the Chargers and completed one pass on one attempt for four yards.