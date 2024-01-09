Chargers Request GM Interview With Giants AGM Brandon Brown & Bills Exec Terrance Gray

According to Tom Pelissero, the Los Angeles Chargers have requested permission to interview Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their GM vacancy.

He adds the Chargers have also asked to talk to Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown.

This is the second request for Gray this hiring cycle, who is also slated to speak with the Raiders. The same is true for Brown who was requested by the Panthers.

Gray and Brown are also the first reported candidates for the Chargers’ GM vacancy.

Brown, 34, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.