Chargers Request Interview With Bills QB Coach Joe Brady

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chargers have requested an interview with Bills QB coach Joe Brady for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

A growing number of teams want to talk to Brady but Garafolo points out he has yet to accept any interview requests.

Brady, 33, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach.

In 2021, the Panthers were No. 28 in total yards, No. 23 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards, and No. 28 in passing yards under Brady.