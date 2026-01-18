Chargers Request Interview With Steelers OC Arthur Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have officially requested an interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Chargers QB coach Shane Day (Interviewed) Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady (Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

Smith has interest from other teams including the Titans and Cardinals’ head-coaching vacancies. He’s also a candidate for the Lions’ coordinator job.

Smith, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons and joined Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the Steelers’ offense ranked 25th in total yards, 15th in total points, 26th in rushing yards and 22nd in passing yards.