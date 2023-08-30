Chargers Sign 12 To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed 12 players to the practice squad.

we've signed 12 players to our practice squad → https://t.co/Vi8XR1L20z pic.twitter.com/T67mATbOx1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 30, 2023

They have five more spots to fill, as they are allowed 16 plus an international exemption.

The full list includes:

OLB Brevin Allen T Zack Bailey WR Terrell Bynum DL Jerrod Clark DL Christian Covington WR Keelan Doss QB Max Duggan OLB Andrew Farmer CB Matt Hankins TE Hunter Kampmoyer DL CJ Okoye (International) G/T Austen Pleasants

Duggan, 22, was the Davey O’Brien Award winner his senior year at TCU. He also was a Heisman trophy finalist and led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game to go with a first-team All-Big-12 selection, second-team All-American and the Big-12 Player of the Year Award.

He was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of TCU. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.