Chargers Sign 12 To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed 12 players to the practice squad.
we've signed 12 players to our practice squad
→ https://t.co/Vi8XR1L20z pic.twitter.com/T67mATbOx1
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 30, 2023
They have five more spots to fill, as they are allowed 16 plus an international exemption.
The full list includes:
- OLB Brevin Allen
- T Zack Bailey
- WR Terrell Bynum
- DL Jerrod Clark
- DL Christian Covington
- WR Keelan Doss
- QB Max Duggan
- OLB Andrew Farmer
- CB Matt Hankins
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- DL CJ Okoye (International)
- G/T Austen Pleasants
Duggan, 22, was the Davey O’Brien Award winner his senior year at TCU. He also was a Heisman trophy finalist and led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game to go with a first-team All-Big-12 selection, second-team All-American and the Big-12 Player of the Year Award.
He was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of TCU. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles.
Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!