Patriots Releasing RB Elijah Mitchell

Doug Kyed reports the Patriots are releasing RB Elijah Mitchell.

Mitchell, 27, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

Mitchell was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this past offseason and signed with the Chiefs, but they waived him in mid-December. He later caught on with the Patriots and re-signed to a futures deal after the season.

In 2025, Mitchell appeared in one game for the Chiefs.